Fuel prices in India remain unchanged amid Iran-Israel tensions

Why are fuel prices not changing?

Many motorists have been lining up at fuel stations, worried about possible shortages.

The rupee also slipped by about 4.5% this month due to foreign investment outflows, says Anil Kumar Bhansali of Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Still, global futures and major stock indices rose (S&P 500 futures +0.9%; European futures +1.2%) amid reports of possible negotiations/ceasefire prospects, and analysts pointed to rupee movements and foreign fund outflows as key factors, while domestic fuel prices remained steady in major cities.