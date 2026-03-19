Fuel prices in India remain unchanged amid West Asia tensions India Mar 19, 2026

Even with all the drama unfolding between Iran, Israel, and the US in West Asia, gasoline and diesel prices in India haven't budged.

Oil companies are working behind the scenes to keep things stable for everyone at home, even though global oil supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz are at risk of potential disruption.

Prices still get updated every morning at 6am based on what's happening internationally.