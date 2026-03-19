Fuel prices in India remain unchanged amid West Asia tensions
Even with all the drama unfolding between Iran, Israel, and the US in West Asia, gasoline and diesel prices in India haven't budged.
Oil companies are working behind the scenes to keep things stable for everyone at home, even though global oil supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz are at risk of potential disruption.
Prices still get updated every morning at 6am based on what's happening internationally.
How have fuel prices moved across cities?
As of March 19, 2026, fuel prices remain unchanged across major cities:
New Delhi has gasoline at ₹94.72 per liter and diesel at ₹87.62 per liter;
Mumbai's a bit higher with gasoline at ₹104.21 per liter and diesel at ₹92.15 per liter;
Hyderabad tops the chart with gasoline costing ₹107.46 per liter and diesel ₹95.70 per liter.
Tax cuts have helped keep rates steady
Tax cuts since May 2022 have helped cushion Indian consumers from global price shocks, letting oil companies keep rates steady despite international uncertainty.