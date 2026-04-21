Fuel prices unchanged in major Indian cities April 21 2026
No surprises at the pump today: fuel prices haven't budged on April 21, 2026.
Petrol and diesel rates are holding steady in all major cities, even though global oil prices and currency values have been shifting.
The big three, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, usually tweak prices daily but have kept things consistent lately.
Delhi petrol ₹94.77 diesel ₹87.67
If you're in Delhi, petrol is ₹94.77 per liter and diesel is ₹87.67 per liter.
Mumbai's a bit pricier with petrol at ₹103.49 per liter and diesel at ₹90.03 per liter.
Other metros like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata also see petrol above ₹100 per liter, while diesel stays just under that mark.
Stable since May 2022 tax cuts
Fuel costs here depend on things like global crude prices, exchange rates, and taxes.
Prices have been pretty stable since May 2022, when the government cut some taxes—even when international markets get shaky.