Fuel prices unchanged in major Indian cities April 21 2026

Delhi petrol ₹94.77 diesel ₹87.67

If you're in Delhi, petrol is ₹94.77 per liter and diesel is ₹87.67 per liter.

Mumbai's a bit pricier with petrol at ₹103.49 per liter and diesel at ₹90.03 per liter.

Other metros like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata also see petrol above ₹100 per liter, while diesel stays just under that mark.