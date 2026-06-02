Fuel unchanged since May 25, up nearly ₹7.50 per liter

Delhi prices high amid oil volatility

In Delhi, gasoline is at ₹102.12 per liter and diesel at ₹95.20 per liter, so there's no real relief wherever you fill up.

Globally, oil prices have been all over the place thanks to tensions around U.S.-Iran talks and shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

While crude shot up in the previous session over supply worries, it's settled a bit as some risks eased, but for now, high fuel costs remain part of daily life here.