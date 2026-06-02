Fuel unchanged since May 25, up nearly ₹7.50 per liter
India
Fuel prices across major cities haven't budged since the big jump on May 25.
Gasoline and diesel are now up by nearly ₹7.50 per liter since mid-May, wiping out the small price cut from March and hitting wallets harder than they have in four years.
For many, this just adds to the everyday squeeze of rising costs.
Delhi prices high amid oil volatility
In Delhi, gasoline is at ₹102.12 per liter and diesel at ₹95.20 per liter, so there's no real relief wherever you fill up.
Globally, oil prices have been all over the place thanks to tensions around U.S.-Iran talks and shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz.
While crude shot up in the previous session over supply worries, it's settled a bit as some risks eased, but for now, high fuel costs remain part of daily life here.