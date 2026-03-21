PM Modi greets nation on Eid-ul-Fitr, extends best wishes
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. In a post on social media platform X, he wrote, "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!" President Draupadi Murmu also joined in extending her wishes to citizens, especially the Muslim community.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr
Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2026
Eid Mubarak!
Presidential wishes
President Murmu emphasizes on festival's teachings
President Murmu also took to X to congratulate all citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. She emphasized the festival's teachings of self-restraint, service, philanthropy, and compassion toward underprivileged sections. "Heartiest congratulations to all fellow citizens, especially Muslim sisters and brothers, on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr," she wrote in her post.
VP's wishes
VP Radhakrishnan extends greetings
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also extended his greetings on this auspicious occasion. He wished the festival and its significance would inspire hope, harmony, and compassion among all. In a post on X, he wrote, "Eid Mubarak! May this auspicious occasion inspire hope, harmony, and compassion, and usher in joy and success."
Festival significance
Significance of Eid-ul-Fitr
Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month in the Islamic calendar. The festival marks the end of Ramadan, or Ramzan, a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection observed by Muslims worldwide. It is celebrated across the world with prayers, charity, family gatherings, and a sense of community.
Moon sighting
Why Eid is celebrated on different days in different countries?
The moon sighting process is the main reason for the difference in Eid celebrations. In India, Eid is declared only after physically sighting the crescent moon on the 29th day of Ramadan. If not visible, Ramadan completes 30 days, and Eid is celebrated the next day. Religious authorities, including local moon sighting committees, make announcements based on this observation.