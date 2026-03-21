PM Modi greets nation on Eid-ul-Fitr, extends best wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr . In a post on social media platform X, he wrote, "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!" President Draupadi Murmu also joined in extending her wishes to citizens, especially the Muslim community.

Twitter Post PM Modi's wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy.



Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2026

Presidential wishes President Murmu emphasizes on festival's teachings President Murmu also took to X to congratulate all citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. She emphasized the festival's teachings of self-restraint, service, philanthropy, and compassion toward underprivileged sections. "Heartiest congratulations to all fellow citizens, especially Muslim sisters and brothers, on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr," she wrote in her post.

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VP's wishes VP Radhakrishnan extends greetings Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also extended his greetings on this auspicious occasion. He wished the festival and its significance would inspire hope, harmony, and compassion among all. In a post on X, he wrote, "Eid Mubarak! May this auspicious occasion inspire hope, harmony, and compassion, and usher in joy and success."

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Festival significance Significance of Eid-ul-Fitr Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month in the Islamic calendar. The festival marks the end of Ramadan, or Ramzan, a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection observed by Muslims worldwide. It is celebrated across the world with prayers, charity, family gatherings, and a sense of community.