Gadchiroli police kill 2 women Maoists with hefty bounties India Sep 17, 2025

On Wednesday, police and CRPF teams carried out a major operation in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, resulting in the deaths of two women Maoists near Modaske village.

Both had hefty bounties—₹8 lakh and ₹6 lakh—and were wanted for multiple crimes including murder, arson, and encounters.

The hour-long standoff began when security forces received a tip-off about their location and were fired upon as they approached.