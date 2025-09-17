Gadchiroli police kill 2 women Maoists with hefty bounties
On Wednesday, police and CRPF teams carried out a major operation in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, resulting in the deaths of two women Maoists near Modaske village.
Both had hefty bounties—₹8 lakh and ₹6 lakh—and were wanted for multiple crimes including murder, arson, and encounters.
The hour-long standoff began when security forces received a tip-off about their location and were fired upon as they approached.
Police recover arms, literature from site; 93 Maoists neutralized since 2021
After the exchange of fire, police identified the deceased as Sumitra Veladi (38), a commander with 31 cases (including 12 murders), and Lalita Korsa (34), an area committee member facing 14 cases.
Officers recovered an AK-47, pistol, ammo, walkie-talkies, and Maoist literature from the site.
Since 2021, Gadchiroli police have intensified their crackdown—neutralizing 93 Maoists, arresting 130 people, and securing 75 surrenders as part of ongoing efforts to curb insurgency in the region.