Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai immerses over 26,000 idols on day 7
On Tuesday, Mumbai marked the seventh day of the Ganesh festival by immersing over 26,000 idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri.
The city followed its tradition with smooth, incident-free celebrations—BMC reported 23,216 household idols, 257 community ones, and 2,922 Gauri idols immersed in just one day.
BMC sets up around 290 artificial lakes
To make things greener this year, BMC set up around 290 artificial lakes alongside using natural water bodies for immersions.
They encouraged everyone to use artificial ponds for Plaster of Paris idols under six feet and suggested eco-friendly alternatives like drums or buckets for smaller clay idols.
The festival runs from August 27 to September 6—so the celebrations aren't over just yet!