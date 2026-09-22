Ganga drop exposes silt and trash at 84 Varanasi ghats
India
The Ganga's water level has dropped in Varanasi, revealing the steps and platforms of 84 ghats, along with piles of silt, flowers and other waste, and trash.
Local volunteers, including Rajesh Shukla, jumped in to clean up spots like Dashashwamedh Ghat, aiming to stop waste from slipping back into the river.
As Shukla put it, seeing all this debris again is a real reminder that keeping the Ganga clean is everyone's job.
Varanasi residents call for silt removal
People in Varanasi are now calling on city officials for a silt-removal drive to protect the river's health.
This latest cleanup is just one part of ongoing efforts by locals and groups trying to fight pollution in the Ganga.