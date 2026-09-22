Ganga drop exposes silt and trash at 84 Varanasi ghats

The Ganga's water level has dropped in Varanasi, revealing the steps and platforms of 84 ghats, along with piles of silt, flowers and other waste, and trash.

Local volunteers, including Rajesh Shukla, jumped in to clean up spots like Dashashwamedh Ghat, aiming to stop waste from slipping back into the river.

As Shukla put it, seeing all this debris again is a real reminder that keeping the Ganga clean is everyone's job.