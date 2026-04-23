Ganga Expressway opens this month, cuts travel to 5 hours

Expressway has 6 lanes, trauma centers

This six-lane highway (expandable to eight) runs through 12 districts and could be extended to Haridwar in the future.

Safety's a big deal here: there's cemented fencing, speed cameras every 10km, and high-resolution CCTV every 1km.

You'll find nine pit stops with fuel, EV charging, food options, and India's first trauma centers on an expressway, thanks to partnerships with major hospitals.

There's even a dedicated landing strip for emergencies in Shahjahanpur.

The full trip will cost you ₹1,300 in tolls.