Ganga Expressway opens this month, cuts travel to 5 hours
The Ganga Expressway, stretching 594km between Meerut and Prayagraj, is set to open this month. Travel time between these cities will drop to just 5 hours.
The road isn't just for cars; it even has a special runway for fighter jets and transport planes.
Most of the expressway (464km) was built by the Adani Group.
Expressway has 6 lanes, trauma centers
This six-lane highway (expandable to eight) runs through 12 districts and could be extended to Haridwar in the future.
Safety's a big deal here: there's cemented fencing, speed cameras every 10km, and high-resolution CCTV every 1km.
You'll find nine pit stops with fuel, EV charging, food options, and India's first trauma centers on an expressway, thanks to partnerships with major hospitals.
There's even a dedicated landing strip for emergencies in Shahjahanpur.
The full trip will cost you ₹1,300 in tolls.