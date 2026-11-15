Ganga river in Haridwar polluted again after 18-day cleanup
Just days after an 18-day cleanup, the Ganga River in Haridwar is back to being polluted.
Videos online show plastic, polythene, and old clothes floating around, pretty much undoing all the hard work.
It's got people questioning if these big cleanups are really enough and whether everyone's doing their bit to keep the river clean.
Netizens call for ₹10,000 fine
The recent drive saw government teams and volunteers remove nearly 150 tons of waste from a 10-kilometer stretch near Har Ki Pauri.
But with waste piling up again so quickly, many online are frustrated and calling for tougher rules (like a ₹10,000 fine for littering) to actually make a difference.
The whole situation highlights how keeping the Ganga clean needs more than just one-off efforts; it takes real teamwork from everyone.