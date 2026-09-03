Ganges river in Varanasi crosses warning mark at 70.54 meters
India
The Ganges River in Varanasi has crossed its warning mark, hitting 70.54 meters on Thursday morning and still rising steadily.
While it hasn't reached the official danger level yet, authorities are keeping a close watch as the water climbs about 2cm every hour.
Relief camps at Salarpur Primary School
Officials have been checking on flood-prone neighborhoods and setting up relief camps, like at Salarpur's Primary School, to make sure people have food, water, electricity, and medical help if needed.
Rescue teams and boats are ready to help with evacuations if things get worse.
Locals are being urged to stay alert and follow safety guidelines just in case they need to move quickly.