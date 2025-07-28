Next Article
Gangster linked to murder of political leader shot dead
Dablu Yadav, a well-known gangster from Begusarai, Bihar, was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) during an operation in Hapur district.
The joint team—including UP STF, Bihar Police, and Hapur Police—tracked him down after he spent years dodging arrest for crimes like murder and extortion.
Yadav was the main accused in Vikas Kumar's murder
Yadav was the main accused in the May 2025 abduction and murder of Vikas Kumar, a local political leader.
He faced 24 criminal cases—ranging from two murders to robbery and extortion—and had a ₹50,000 bounty on his head.
Police say he used safe houses across Bihar and UP to stay hidden.
After the encounter, officers recovered weapons from the site and are now working to break up his gang and catch others involved.