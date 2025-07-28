Gangster linked to murder of political leader shot dead

Yadav was the main accused in Vikas Kumar's murder

Yadav was the main accused in the May 2025 abduction and murder of Vikas Kumar, a local political leader.

He faced 24 criminal cases—ranging from two murders to robbery and extortion—and had a ₹50,000 bounty on his head.

Police say he used safe houses across Bihar and UP to stay hidden.

After the encounter, officers recovered weapons from the site and are now working to break up his gang and catch others involved.