Manipur police arrest 5 militants in Imphal East, Thoubal India Jul 28, 2025

Five militants were arrested in Manipur's Imphal East and Thoubal districts on Sunday, July 27, 2025, for running extortion rackets.

Three of them belong to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba City Meitei)—two were caught while heading to collect money at a brick field, and another was picked up soon after.