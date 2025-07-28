Next Article
Manipur police arrest 5 militants in Imphal East, Thoubal
Five militants were arrested in Manipur's Imphal East and Thoubal districts on Sunday, July 27, 2025, for running extortion rackets.
Three of them belong to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba City Meitei)—two were caught while heading to collect money at a brick field, and another was picked up soon after.
Operatives from 4 outfits nabbed
Alongside the trio, police also nabbed a member of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (SOREPA) in Thoubal and an operative from KCP (MFL) at his home in Imphal East.
These arrests are part of ongoing efforts to curb militant-led extortion and keep things peaceful in the region.