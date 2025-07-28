Blackstone-bakced KRT gets SEBI's approval for ₹4,800cr REIT IPO

Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), backed by realty firm Sattva Group and global investment giant Blackstone, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) public offering. The company aims to raise ₹4,800 crore through this move. The funds will be used to monetize 30 prime office assets in major cities across India.

Growth trajectory Launching India's largest REIT KRT plans to hit the capital markets in early August. The company has already raised ₹1,400 crore from investors ahead of its maiden REIT public issue. Once launched, KRT will be India's largest REIT by gross asset value (GAV) of around ₹62,000 crore. The company's net operating income for the last fiscal year was reported at ₹3,432 crore.

Asset details KRT's asset portfolio KRT boasts over 46 million square feet of office assets spread across 29 properties in six cities, mainly Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Some of its key assets include One BKC and One World Center in Mumbai; Knowledge City and Knowledge Park in Hyderabad; Cessna Business Park and Sattva Softzone in Bengaluru. Blackstone and Sattva will continue to hold about an 80% stake in the REIT post-offering.