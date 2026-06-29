Ganguly recounts flight where woman refused to sit between men
Comedian Abhijit Ganguly shared a recent flight story that got people talking.
A woman with a middle seat didn't want to sit between two men and asked both Ganguly, in the aisle seat, and the window-seat passenger to swap.
When they said no, she called the flight attendants and insisted on a change.
Seat swap, loud videos fuel debate
After some back-and-forth, the window-seat passenger switched with her, but Ganguly described her behavior as entitled, especially since she played videos loudly for the rest of the flight.
The post sparked debate: some felt she had every right to ask for a new seat, while others thought it was unfair to disrupt fellow passengers.
One user pointed out that middle seats are free of cost during check-in and that the woman checked in on the free seat and was now inconveniencing others around her.