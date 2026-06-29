Ganguly recounts flight where woman refused to sit between men

Seat swap, loud videos fuel debate

After some back-and-forth, the window-seat passenger switched with her, but Ganguly described her behavior as entitled, especially since she played videos loudly for the rest of the flight.

The post sparked debate: some felt she had every right to ask for a new seat, while others thought it was unfair to disrupt fellow passengers.

One user pointed out that middle seats are free of cost during check-in and that the woman checked in on the free seat and was now inconveniencing others around her.