Ganjam murder of Sudhir Kumar Patra prompts 9 arrests
A family dispute turned deadly in Ganjam, Odisha, where businessman Sudhir Kumar Patra was found murdered on April 22.
Police say the conflict started with a fallout over real-estate/business and claims of black magic after Sudhir's brother Manoj died in June 2025.
Tensions grew within the family, leading to nine arrests — including Sudhir's niece and nephew.
Patra kidnapped for 2cr, found dead
Sudhir was kidnapped on April 15 in a case involving Kalu Charan Pradhan, a main accused.
The kidnappers filmed their assault and demanded ₹2 crore from his family, but before any exchange could happen, Sudhir died from his injuries.
His body was later discovered on the side of a road leading to a jungle.
Police are still searching for more suspects as they untangle this web of old grudges and financial disputes.