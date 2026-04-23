Ganjam murder of Sudhir Kumar Patra prompts 9 arrests

Patra kidnapped for 2cr, found dead

Sudhir was kidnapped on April 15 in a case involving Kalu Charan Pradhan, a main accused.

The kidnappers filmed their assault and demanded ₹2 crore from his family, but before any exchange could happen, Sudhir died from his injuries.

His body was later discovered on the side of a road leading to a jungle.

Police are still searching for more suspects as they untangle this web of old grudges and financial disputes.