Ganjam woman critical after alleged rape and self-immolation attempt
India
A 20-year-old woman from Ganjam, Odisha, is fighting for her life after an alleged attempt at self-immolation, just a day after she reported a rape complaint.
Her parents acted quickly and got her to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
Early findings show woman's underage relationship
Police are now investigating what happened. Police said the woman was supposed to give her statement about the alleged rape on the same day as her alleged suicide attempt.
Early findings say she had been in a relationship with the accused since 2022, when she was still underage. Authorities are still trying to understand what led her to take such a drastic step.