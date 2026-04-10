Gareru woman Sanju allegedly killed husband then died by suicide
India
A heartbreaking story from Gareru village, Uttar Pradesh: Sanju, 26, allegedly killed her husband, Shiva, 27, after a fight at home. The couple had only been married a year.
After the incident, Sanju locked her husband's body and their newborn in the room and then went to nearby railroad tracks, where she ended her life.
Police found suicide note alleging harassment
Police found a suicide note from Sanju accusing her husband and in-laws of harassment.
Both bodies were recovered (Sanju's at the railroad tracks and Shiva's at home) and autopsies were done before their families held last rites.
Authorities are still looking into what led up to this tragedy.