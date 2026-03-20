'Gas bombs' planted in Mumbai Press Club; probe on

Cyber teams have been roped in

This is not the first time Mumbai has faced such threats lately. Just a day before, a similar email led to the evacuation of the Bandra-Kurla Complex passport office.

Hospitals and schools have also received threats recently, many of which were later declared hoaxes; some were sent via encrypted or anonymous email services.

Cyber teams have been roped in to trace the origin of the Mumbai Press Club email, and investigations are ongoing to identify the sender and to determine whether there are any links to other incidents.