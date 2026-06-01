Gas leak in Ludhiana factory kills 3 and injures several India Jun 01, 2026

A tragic gas leak at a wrench and spanner factory in Ludhiana, Punjab, left three workers dead and several others seriously injured on Monday.

The leaked gas caused breathing trouble, eye irritation, and even made some workers collapse.

Emergency teams rushed in, evacuated everyone, and took the injured to nearby hospitals. Some are still in critical condition.