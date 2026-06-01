Gas leak in Ludhiana factory kills 3 and injures several
India
A tragic gas leak at a wrench and spanner factory in Ludhiana, Punjab, left three workers dead and several others seriously injured on Monday.
The leaked gas caused breathing trouble, eye irritation, and even made some workers collapse.
Emergency teams rushed in, evacuated everyone, and took the injured to nearby hospitals. Some are still in critical condition.
Authorities probe leak as factory evacuated
Authorities have started investigating what caused the leak.
The factory premises were evacuated until they figure out exactly what went wrong.