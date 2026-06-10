Gasoline and diesel prices hold steady Wednesday after May hikes
India
Fuel prices in India stayed the same on Wednesday, holding steady after a series of hikes last month.
Since May 15, gasoline and diesel have jumped by around 8%, reaching their highest levels since 2022, so filling up your tank is definitely costing more these days.
India faces pricier fuel imports
Gasoline now costs ₹102.12 per liter in Delhi, with even higher rates in Mumbai (₹111.21 per liter), Kolkata (₹113.51 per liter), and Chennai (₹107.87 per liter).
The main reason for the spike? Ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted global oil supplies, making imports pricier for India.
Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri mentioned that extra crude from Canada and the US might help, but warned prices could stay unpredictable if tensions continue.