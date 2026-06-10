Gasoline and diesel prices hold steady Wednesday after May hikes

India faces pricier fuel imports

Gasoline now costs ₹102.12 per liter in Delhi, with even higher rates in Mumbai (₹111.21 per liter), Kolkata (₹113.51 per liter), and Chennai (₹107.87 per liter).

The main reason for the spike? Ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted global oil supplies, making imports pricier for India.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri mentioned that extra crude from Canada and the US might help, but warned prices could stay unpredictable if tensions continue.