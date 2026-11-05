Gasoline and diesel rates unchanged today in Delhi and Mumbai

If you're in Bengaluru or Chennai, expect similar numbers: gasoline is around ₹111.68 per liter in Bengaluru and ₹107.76 per liter in Chennai, while Hyderabad tops the charts with gasoline at a steep ₹116.15 and diesel at ₹104.23.

Prices are holding steady even though global oil markets are pretty volatile right now (thanks to Middle East tensions).

Local taxes and transport costs play a big part too, and while most companies kept rates unchanged, Nayara Energy did hike prices last month.

Plus, the government just scrapped export duty on gasoline to zero, so that might help keep things stable for now.