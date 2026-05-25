Gasoline up nearly ₹7.5 per liter, metros exceed ₹100
India
Gasoline just got a lot pricier: after four hikes in two weeks, rates have jumped nearly ₹7.5 per liter since mid-May.
Now, all four metro cities are seeing prices above ₹100: Delhi's at ₹102.12, Mumbai at ₹111.21, Kolkata at ₹113.51, and Chennai at ₹107.77 per liter.
Global crude rose after Iran tensions
The main culprit is global crude oil prices shooting up after Iran-related tensions in February.
Even though oil has dipped recently (Brent crude is down to $97.92 a barrel), prices here keep climbing.