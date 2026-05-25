Gasoline up nearly ₹7.5 per liter, metros exceed ₹100

The main culprit is global crude oil prices shooting up after Iran-related tensions in February. Even though oil has dipped recently (Brent crude is down to $97.92 a barrel), prices here keep climbing.

VAT ranges 19% to nearly 30%

State taxes play a big role: VAT on gasoline ranges from 19% in Delhi to nearly 30% in Bengaluru, and extra costs like transport and dealer commissions add up too.

That's why what you pay at the pump can look so different depending on where you live!