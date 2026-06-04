Gauhati High Court cancels ₹10L alimony in mutual divorce
India
The Gauhati High Court just canceled a ₹10 lakh alimony order in a mutual divorce, saying it wasn't needed since neither the husband nor wife asked for it.
Their divorce petition made it clear: no maintenance or financial help would be claimed.
Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita pointed out that alimony can only be granted if someone specifically requests it, as per Section 25 of the Hindu Marriage Act.
Husband appealed, HC stresses parties' wishes
The husband appealed because the trial court's order went against their mutual agreement.
The High Court stressed that courts should stick to proper procedure and respect what both parties actually want in cases like these.