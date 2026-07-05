Gauhati High Court declares Aminul Hoque foreigner despite 15 documents
Aminul Hoque, a daily wage worker from Assam, was declared a foreigner by the Gauhati High Court, even after showing 15 documents to prove he is Indian.
The court said Hoque did not meet the legal standard for citizenship under the Foreigners Act, 1946.
His paperwork included a copy of the 1951 NRC, voter lists, a land deed, and even his father's testimony, but none of it convinced the judges he belonged before Assam's cutoff date of March 24, 1971.
Court flags inconsistent documents, IDs insufficient
The court pointed out gaps like mismatched ages in voter records and unclear migration links across villages.
Some key documents were dismissed for missing certifications. Voter IDs and PAN cards were not enough either: they only show identity for administrative purposes.
After the verdict, social media users questioned what proof is actually good enough to claim citizenship in cases like this, sparking wider debate about how tough these requirements really are.