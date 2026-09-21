Gaurav, Kuno National Park cheetah, dies, postmortem under way
India
Sad news from Kuno National Park: Gaurav, a 10-year-old cheetah, has passed away.
He was found weak and dehydrated on September 12, got immediate care, but didn't recover and died on September 21.
A postmortem is being done to find out exactly what happened, with chronic illness suspected.
India's cheetah total now 55
With Gaurav gone, Kuno now has 51 cheetahs (36 born right here in India), and there are four more at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, so the country's total is 55.
The investigation into Gaurav's death could help improve how these rare animals are cared for and protected in the future.