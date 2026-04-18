Gautam Buddha Nagar administration cancels licenses, fines 203 contractors ₹1.16cr
India
Big news from the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration: After workers protested, the Labor Department is taking serious action against 203 contractors across 24 factories for breaking labor laws.
These contractors now face license cancelations and fines totaling ₹1.16 crore, and they have been told to clear pending payments to workers.
Contractors must implement 21% wage hike
Authorities are stepping up worker protections: contractors must now pay double rates for overtime and provide benefits like bonuses and gratuity.
Plus, a 21% wage hike kicks in (backdated from April 1), with payments set for early May.
Officials say only standard deductions like EPF and ESI are allowed, and anyone caught violating these rules will face strict penalties.