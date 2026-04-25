Gautam Khattar arrested in Himachal over St. Francis Xavier comments
India
Gautam Khattar, who started the Sanatan Mahasangh, was arrested in Himachal Pradesh after making controversial comments about St. Francis Xavier, a respected figure in Goa.
His remarks led to a nonbailable warrant and sparked public outrage, prompting a swift police search.
Madhav Khattar picked up in Uttarakhand
The controversy began on April 18 when Khattar's comments at an event went viral and were reported for "hurting religious sentiments."
His brother Madhav was also picked up in Uttarakhand on similar charges.
Goa's chief minister had promised action, and now Khattar will be taken to Goa for further legal steps.