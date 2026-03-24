Gautam Singhania rescued from capsized Maldives speedboat; 2 Indians missing

Search operations, prayers on for safe return

The Maldives National Defense Force kicked off search operations early Friday near a coral reef where the missing men might be trapped.

Singhania is back in Mumbai with minor injuries. Friends and the motorsport community are anxious: it's been over 72 hours since Singh and Ramchandran disappeared.

The spokesperson said they were praying for the well-being and safe return of those affected and noted a serious mechanical failure.

The whole situation shows just how tough rescue missions can get out at sea.