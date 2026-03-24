Gautam Singhania rescued from capsized Maldives speedboat; 2 Indians missing
A speedboat trip in the Maldives turned tragic on Friday when it capsized near V Felidhoo island.
Out of seven people on board, including five Indian men, a British woman, and a Russian woman, Raymond Group chairman Gautam Singhania was among those rescued; search operations continue for two missing persons.
Sadly, two Indians, rally driver Hari Singh and former Navy captain Mahesh Ramchandran, are still missing.
Search operations, prayers on for safe return
The Maldives National Defense Force kicked off search operations early Friday near a coral reef where the missing men might be trapped.
Singhania is back in Mumbai with minor injuries. Friends and the motorsport community are anxious: it's been over 72 hours since Singh and Ramchandran disappeared.
The spokesperson said they were praying for the well-being and safe return of those affected and noted a serious mechanical failure.
The whole situation shows just how tough rescue missions can get out at sea.