G.B. Pant study: Western risk calculators miss nearly 80% Indians
A new study from G.B. Pant Hospital found that popular heart risk calculators, designed mostly for Western populations, are failing Indian patients.
Out of more than 5,000 cases reviewed, nearly 80% of first-time heart attack patients in India weren't flagged as high-risk by these tools.
Basically, these calculators just don't account for health factors unique to Indians.
Experts recommend calculators with clinical judgment
Dr. Mohit Dayal Gupta, who led the research, points out that Indians often get heart disease younger and have different risk factors like insulin resistance and hidden belly fat.
Current tools focus too much on age and cholesterol but skip things like central obesity or chronic kidney disease, which are important, often-overlooked risk drivers in Indian patients.
Until India-specific tools are available, experts recommend using existing calculators alongside clinical judgment (including family history, diabetes status, psychosocial stress and early screening).