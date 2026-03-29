G.B. Pant study: Western risk calculators miss nearly 80% Indians

Experts recommend calculators with clinical judgment

Dr. Mohit Dayal Gupta, who led the research, points out that Indians often get heart disease younger and have different risk factors like insulin resistance and hidden belly fat.

Current tools focus too much on age and cholesterol but skip things like central obesity or chronic kidney disease, which are important, often-overlooked risk drivers in Indian patients.

Until India-specific tools are available, experts recommend using existing calculators alongside clinical judgment (including family history, diabetes status, psychosocial stress and early screening).