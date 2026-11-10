Geeta Sachan bailed after Kanpur crash killed Santosh Singh Chauhan
A 24-year-old woman, Geeta Sachan, was given bail just days after her SUV hit and killed LIC agent Santosh Singh Chauhan in Kanpur on November 7.
The crash happened when Sachan's Mahindra Thar collided with Chauhan's scooter, leading to his death on the spot.
Her release from custody has left Chauhan's family frustrated and questioning whether justice is being served.
Chauhan's son questions bail, police explain
Chauhan's son called out how quickly bail was granted, asking if it was fair in such a serious case.
Police said Geeta was a learner driver and questioned whether she possessed a valid driving license.
They explained that bail was allowed under current laws since the charge carries less than seven years' punishment, but if the family has any further complaints, they can submit them in writing, and those will also be included in the investigation.