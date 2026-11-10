Geeta Sachan bailed after Kanpur crash killed Santosh Singh Chauhan

A 24-year-old woman, Geeta Sachan, was given bail just days after her SUV hit and killed LIC agent Santosh Singh Chauhan in Kanpur on November 7.

The crash happened when Sachan's Mahindra Thar collided with Chauhan's scooter, leading to his death on the spot.

Her release from custody has left Chauhan's family frustrated and questioning whether justice is being served.