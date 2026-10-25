Gem Group head R Veeramani faces 8th POCSO Act case

The SIT has already arrested Veeramani along with three associates as part of their wider probe into complaints concerning 12 affected minor girls so far.

To stop anyone from fleeing, Look Out Circulars are out for five others linked to the case.

Raids in Chennai earlier this month turned up seized materials, and even Veeramani's daughter has been questioned about financial dealings.

With eight arrests so far, the SIT says they're close to wrapping up and filing charges in court soon.