Gen. Anil Chauhan: India advances Operation Tiranga regional commands plan

Three theater commands to speed operations

Three new commands are on the way: one focused on Pakistan (Jaipur), one for China (Lucknow), and a maritime command (Thiruvananthapuram).

Each will be led by experts from their own service: Army, Navy, or Air Force.

The goal? Faster decisions, better teamwork across forces, and fewer delays in responding to threats.

If approved, this could mean smoother operations and less turf war between branches: basically, a much smarter way to keep India secure.