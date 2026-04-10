Gen. Anil Chauhan: India advances Operation Tiranga regional commands plan
India is about to shake up its defense strategy with Operation Tiranga, the label for the discussion and formulation/report on theater commands, which will bring all military branches under unified regional commands.
Gen. Anil Chauhan, chief of defense staff, says talks are almost wrapped up and the plan is heading to top government leaders for approval soon.
Three theater commands to speed operations
Three new commands are on the way: one focused on Pakistan (Jaipur), one for China (Lucknow), and a maritime command (Thiruvananthapuram).
Each will be led by experts from their own service: Army, Navy, or Air Force.
The goal? Faster decisions, better teamwork across forces, and fewer delays in responding to threats.
If approved, this could mean smoother operations and less turf war between branches: basically, a much smarter way to keep India secure.