Gen Z lost $501 million to job scams in 2025
Gen Z may be digital natives, but scammers are catching up fast.
Even though most adults feel confident spotting scams, cybercriminals are using AI-powered tricks—like fake job offers and quick-money schemes on apps such as Telegram and WhatsApp—to target their online routines.
In 2025 alone, Gen Z lost $501 million to job scams that included phishing sites and even interviews with AI-cloned voices.
Scammers also use fake trading apps showing phony profits, plus social media stings like bogus brand deals or AI-generated romance profiles to play on emotions.
With global cybercrime losses last year at $9.5 trillion, experts say it's smart to double-check any unexpected messages or offers before clicking or sharing personal info—even if it looks legit at first glance.