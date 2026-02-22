Gen Z lost $501 million to job scams in 2025 India Feb 22, 2026

Gen Z may be digital natives, but scammers are catching up fast.

Even though most adults feel confident spotting scams, cybercriminals are using AI-powered tricks—like fake job offers and quick-money schemes on apps such as Telegram and WhatsApp—to target their online routines.

In 2025 alone, Gen Z lost $501 million to job scams that included phishing sites and even interviews with AI-cloned voices.