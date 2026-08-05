General Anil Chauhan reveals Pakistan sought ceasefire during Operation Sindoor
Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan just shared that Pakistan reached out for a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor, the mission India launched after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, where 26 civilians lost their lives.
Chauhan revealed at ThePrint's Off The Cuff event that Pakistan made the request through the military hotline on May 10, 2025.
India delayed response to finish strikes
India didn't rush to answer. Instead, officials held off on responding so they could finish more planned strikes: less than half had been carried out when the request came in.
This delay meant India could target more terror bases linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed before both sides agreed to end hostilities.
Chauhan also noted that India's edge came from having better info on the ground, helping them act faster and more decisively.