General Anil Chauhan reveals Pakistan sought ceasefire during Operation Sindoor

India didn't rush to answer. Instead, officials held off on responding so they could finish more planned strikes: less than half had been carried out when the request came in.

This delay meant India could target more terror bases linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed before both sides agreed to end hostilities.

Chauhan also noted that India's edge came from having better info on the ground, helping them act faster and more decisively.