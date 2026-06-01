General Raja Subramani assumes India's CDS role, prioritizes indigenous weapons
General Raja Subramani just stepped in as India's chief of defense staff (CDS).
He's making it clear that speeding up homegrown weapon systems and modernizing the military are top priorities.
His plan? Teaming up with industry, startups, and research groups to push innovation, and he's likely to be around for more than four years.
Subramani backs Make in India initiative
Known for supporting the Make in India initiative, Subramani wants to ramp up development and use of Indian-made weapons.
He believes working closely with industry, academia, and researchers will transform the armed forces.
As he puts it: "We will accelerate the development, induction and integration of indigenous weapons in our armed forces."
His focus on tech integration aims to boost operational capability while helping India rely less on foreign suppliers.