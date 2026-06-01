General Raja Subramani assumes India's CDS role, prioritizes indigenous weapons

Subramani backs Make in India initiative

Known for supporting the Make in India initiative, Subramani wants to ramp up development and use of Indian-made weapons.

He believes working closely with industry, academia, and researchers will transform the armed forces.

As he puts it: "We will accelerate the development, induction and integration of indigenous weapons in our armed forces."

His focus on tech integration aims to boost operational capability while helping India rely less on foreign suppliers.