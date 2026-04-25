General Upendra Dwivedi inducted into US Army War College Hall

Dwivedi discusses defense cooperation with US.

Dwivedi's visit wasn't all ceremony: he also met with US military leaders to talk about strengthening defense cooperation between India and the US.

He took part in panel discussions, reviewed advanced study projects of the scholars program, and even got a close-up look at the training ecosystem and multi-domain operational readiness during an aerial tour of Oahu.

This trip follows recent high-level visits by other Indian military chiefs, highlighting how the two countries are working more closely together on defense.