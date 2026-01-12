German chancellor in India: What's the focus of this visit
What's the story
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in India on Monday for his first official visit. The two-day trip, from January 12 to 13, was at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He landed at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. PM Modi welcomed Merz at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Upon arrival at the Ashram, they paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and Merz signed the visitors' book.
Meeting schedule
PM Modi and Chancellor Merz's itinerary in Ahmedabad
The two leaders then participated in the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront around 10:00am. Bilateral engagements between PM Modi and Chancellor Merz will start from Mahatma Mandir at 11:15am in Gandhinagar, where delegations from both sides are expected to hold talks. The talks will focus on reviewing the progress of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which recently completed 25 years.
Modi and Merz fly a kite
Ahmedabad, Gujarat: PM Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz flew a kite depicting Lord Hanuman pic.twitter.com/d6r3HE8f5n— IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2026
Partnership review
India-Germany strategic partnership to be reviewed
The discussions are likely to include strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, technology, education and mobility. Other key areas of focus will be defense and security cooperation, science innovation and research collaboration, green sustainable development efforts and people-to-people ties between both countries. They are also expected to discuss regional and global issues of mutual concern, as well as connect with business and industry executives from both countries.
Upcoming summit
Merz's visit comes ahead of India-EU summit
Chancellor Merz's visit also comes ahead of the India-EU Summit on January 27. Germany is a major partner for India in the European Union, especially in manufacturing, clean energy and defense cooperation. Modi and Merz last met on the margins of the G7 Summit in Canada, when the two leaders committed to strengthening their bilateral strategic partnership.