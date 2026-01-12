German chancellor in India: What's the focus of this visit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in India on Monday for his first official visit. The two-day trip, from January 12 to 13, was at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi . He landed at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. PM Modi welcomed Merz at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Upon arrival at the Ashram, they paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and Merz signed the visitors' book.

Meeting schedule PM Modi and Chancellor Merz's itinerary in Ahmedabad The two leaders then participated in the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront around 10:00am. Bilateral engagements between PM Modi and Chancellor Merz will start from Mahatma Mandir at 11:15am in Gandhinagar, where delegations from both sides are expected to hold talks. The talks will focus on reviewing the progress of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which recently completed 25 years.

Twitter Post Modi and Merz fly a kite Ahmedabad, Gujarat: PM Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz flew a kite depicting Lord Hanuman pic.twitter.com/d6r3HE8f5n — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2026

Partnership review India-Germany strategic partnership to be reviewed The discussions are likely to include strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, technology, education and mobility. Other key areas of focus will be defense and security cooperation, science innovation and research collaboration, green sustainable development efforts and people-to-people ties between both countries. They are also expected to discuss regional and global issues of mutual concern, as well as connect with business and industry executives from both countries.