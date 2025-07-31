Next Article
German TikTok star Noel Robinson detained in India for 'illegal' shoot
German TikTok creator Noel Robinson was briefly held by Bengaluru police after filming a dance video on a busy street, dressed in traditional Indian attire.
His performance drew a big crowd, and police stepped in over safety concerns since he didn't have filming permission.
He was fined and released after 15 minutes
Robinson was taken to the station for about 15 minutes and fined. He shared a video of the incident, even joking about accidentally bumping his head while being escorted.
He later reassured followers he's fine and still loves India.
The episode highlights how Bengaluru strictly enforces public filming rules—especially for foreign creators—and has sparked debate online about balancing content creation with public safety.