Gurugram traffic nightmare worsens with rain
Heavy rain since Thursday has left key Gurugram roads like Sohna Road and Rajiv Chowk underwater, causing massive traffic jams.
Some people were stuck in their cars for hours during Friday's rush, with broken signals and few traffic cops making things worse.
Autos wouldn't take rides, app cab fares spiked
Flooded streets meant autos wouldn't take rides, many cars broke down, and app cab fares spiked.
Even with municipal teams using pumps to clear water, several sectors stayed flooded well into the day.
With more rain on the way, getting around Gurugram might stay tricky for a while.