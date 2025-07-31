Next Article
Woman killed in robbery on highway; husband escapes with injuries
A couple's late-night drive home from a pilgrimage turned tragic on the Bareilly-Wazirganj Highway when they were attacked by robbers.
The woman, Amarvati, tried to fight back but was fatally injured with a sharp weapon. Her husband, Om Sharan, got away with minor injuries.
Police suspect the motive might not be solely robbery.
Investigation underway as police form 2 teams
Om Sharan called for help right after the attack, saying the thieves took Amarvati's jewelry.
But strangely, their belongings—including their bike and phone—were found at the scene.
This has police wondering if something else was going on besides just a robbery.
Two teams are now searching for those responsible as the investigation continues.