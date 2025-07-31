Next Article
Kolkata Metro train has smoke scare at Chandi Chowk station
A Kolkata Metro train heading toward Sahid Khudiram had a smoke scare at Chandi Chowk station on Thursday morning around 8:15am.
Passengers were quickly evacuated from the coach, but thankfully, no one was hurt.
Metro officials say they're still figuring out what caused the smoke.
No disruption to Blue Line services
Even with the morning panic, Blue Line services weren't disrupted at all.
Quick action from Metro staff kept everyone safe and trains moving as usual—showing how solid safety protocols can keep things calm during unexpected moments.