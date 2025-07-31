Kolkata Metro train has smoke scare at Chandi Chowk station India Jul 31, 2025

A Kolkata Metro train heading toward Sahid Khudiram had a smoke scare at Chandi Chowk station on Thursday morning around 8:15am.

Passengers were quickly evacuated from the coach, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

Metro officials say they're still figuring out what caused the smoke.