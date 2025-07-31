Next Article
Odisha: 3 people killed in elephant attack
Three people lost their lives in a tragic elephant attack on July 31 in Baghadharia village, Odisha.
Jhulana Dehuri was attacked while picking flowers near her house; her brother-in-law Karunakar Dehuri died trying to save her, and Sashi Sahu was fatally injured after confronting the elephant.
Villagers demand better safety measures
After the incident, two forest officials were suspended for negligence.
The state government announced compensation for the victims' families and promised strict action against those responsible.
Villagers protested by blocking a major road, calling for better safety measures like solar fencing to prevent future attacks—highlighting ongoing tension between local communities and wildlife due to shrinking habitats.