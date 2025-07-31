India becomes 3rd-largest solar energy producer, overtakes Japan

Global solar power growth in 2023

China is still way ahead, adding a record 260 GW of solar capacity in 2023—thanks to major government plans.

The US also made big moves with a 70% jump in its own solar capacity after new climate policies kicked in.

While India's growth slowed a bit in 2023 (12 GW added), it's still making solid progress despite supply chain bumps.

Brazil's also catching up fast, highlighting how renewables are taking off around the world.