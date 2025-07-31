India becomes 3rd-largest solar energy producer, overtakes Japan
Big news for clean energy: India has now overtaken Japan to become the third-largest solar energy producer worldwide.
India generated over 1,08,000 GWh of solar power—leaving Japan behind and showing how serious the country is about going green.
The government credits this leap to ongoing efforts to boost renewable energy across the nation.
Global solar power growth in 2023
China is still way ahead, adding a record 260 GW of solar capacity in 2023—thanks to major government plans.
The US also made big moves with a 70% jump in its own solar capacity after new climate policies kicked in.
While India's growth slowed a bit in 2023 (12 GW added), it's still making solid progress despite supply chain bumps.
Brazil's also catching up fast, highlighting how renewables are taking off around the world.