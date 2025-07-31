Next Article
Himachal: Cloudburst in Rampur washes away roads, crops
A sudden cloudburst hit Shimla's Rampur area late Tuesday night, leading to flash floods and landslides.
Key bridges and roads in Dhanpal Kanda village were washed away, leaving several villages cut off overnight.
Relief teams struggling to reach people
The floods wrecked crops and newly planted apple trees—big blows for local farmers.
Power is out in some areas after electricity poles fell, and with roads damaged, relief teams are struggling to reach people.
Local officials say they're working on repairs and getting help to those affected as quickly as possible.