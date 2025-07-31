Next Article
Malegaon blast case: All accused, including Pragya, acquitted
After 17 years, all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case—including ex-BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur—were acquitted by a special NIA court.
Pragya called it a win for "Bhagwa" and Hindutva, expressing relief after years of legal battles.
Judge orders compensation for victims' families
Special Judge A.K. Lahoti noted there wasn't enough proof linking Pragya or others to the bombing.
He also ordered compensation for victims' families and those injured.
Pragya arrested in 2008
Known for her strong Hindutva views and controversial political journey, Pragya was arrested in 2008 over the blast that killed six people and injured over 95.
She later became an MP from Bhopal in 2019.