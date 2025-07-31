Malegaon blast case: All accused, including Pragya, acquitted

Special Judge A.K. Lahoti noted there wasn't enough proof linking Pragya or others to the bombing. He also ordered compensation for victims' families and those injured.

Pragya arrested in 2008

Known for her strong Hindutva views and controversial political journey, Pragya was arrested in 2008 over the blast that killed six people and injured over 95.

She later became an MP from Bhopal in 2019.