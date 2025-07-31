Delhi weather: Rainfall expected through August 3, temperatures dip India Jul 31, 2025

Delhi woke up to more cloudy skies and light showers, and it looks like the rain isn't leaving just yet.

The IMD says expect light to moderate rainfall through August 3, with no severe weather warnings in place.

Temperatures dipped a bit below normal—down to 24.7°C this morning.

Some areas got soaked: Pusa saw the most with 40mm of rain in the last day, while Sports Complex and Safdarjung weren't far behind.