Delhi weather: Rainfall expected through August 3, temperatures dip
Delhi woke up to more cloudy skies and light showers, and it looks like the rain isn't leaving just yet.
The IMD says expect light to moderate rainfall through August 3, with no severe weather warnings in place.
Temperatures dipped a bit below normal—down to 24.7°C this morning.
Some areas got soaked: Pusa saw the most with 40mm of rain in the last day, while Sports Complex and Safdarjung weren't far behind.
AQI improves to 56
The steady rain has actually helped clear up Delhi's air, bringing the AQI down to a pretty solid 56—comfortably in the "satisfactory" range.
Rainfall hasn't been even everywhere though; Lodhi Road picked up 18.5mm and Ayanagar got 13mm.
Still, since things are under control and there's no major flooding or alerts, you can keep those umbrellas handy but don't stress about extreme weather right now.