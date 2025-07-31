Owaisi calls Trump 'buffoon-in-chief' as US imposes tariffs on India

Owaisi says India should stop calling us a friend

The new tariffs could hit Indian businesses hard—especially MSMEs, manufacturers, IT firms, and farmers.

Owaisi pointed out that while India faces a steep 25%, countries like Japan and Vietnam get lower rates.

This could hurt India's edge in global trade and scare off foreign investors.

Meanwhile, even as Trump called India a "friend," talks between the two countries have stalled over trade practices and military deals with Russia.

