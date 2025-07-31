Owaisi calls Trump 'buffoon-in-chief' as US imposes tariffs on India
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has taken a dig at US President Donald Trump for slapping a 25% tariff on Indian exports starting August 1, 2025.
Owaisi called Trump the "buffoon-in-chief" and questioned why PM Modi hasn't spoken up, saying these tariffs feel like bullying and threaten India's independence on the global stage.
Owaisi says India should stop calling us a friend
The new tariffs could hit Indian businesses hard—especially MSMEs, manufacturers, IT firms, and farmers.
Owaisi pointed out that while India faces a steep 25%, countries like Japan and Vietnam get lower rates.
This could hurt India's edge in global trade and scare off foreign investors.
Meanwhile, even as Trump called India a "friend," talks between the two countries have stalled over trade practices and military deals with Russia.
