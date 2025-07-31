Bengaluru airport introduces calming fragrance to ease stress India Jul 31, 2025

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru just rolled out its own fragrance, Dancing Bamboo, at Terminal 2.

The idea? To make the airport vibe calmer and more welcoming, especially in busy spots like check-in and arrivals.

Created with Aerome, this scent is all about helping travelers feel less stressed as soon as they step inside.