Next Article
Bengaluru airport introduces calming fragrance to ease stress
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru just rolled out its own fragrance, Dancing Bamboo, at Terminal 2.
The idea? To make the airport vibe calmer and more welcoming, especially in busy spots like check-in and arrivals.
Created with Aerome, this scent is all about helping travelers feel less stressed as soon as they step inside.
Creating a more enjoyable travel experience
This isn't just about smelling nice—BIAL's Chief Marketing Officer Shalini Rao says the fragrance goes hand-in-hand with the airport's green spaces and art to create a friendlier atmosphere.
Airports around the world, like Singapore Changi and Tampa International, are doing similar things to turn travel into a more memorable (and less stressful) experience.