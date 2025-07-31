22-year-old nurse dies by suicide after being harassed, blackmailed
Bhavana, a 22-year-old nurse from Bengaluru, died by suicide on July 31 at her aunt's house.
Her family says she was being harassed and blackmailed by Naveen, her classmate's father, who allegedly threatened to leak a private photo from a trip unless she agreed to marry him.
Even after police got involved following her father's complaint, the harassment didn't stop.
Incident draws parallels to another recent case in Karnataka
Police had warned Naveen and offered counseling to Bhavana after earlier complaints, but the pressure reportedly continued.
Bhavana had even attempted suicide two weeks before.
Her family has now filed another complaint and police are investigating the case as linked to blackmail and harassment.
The incident is drawing attention to digital harassment in Karnataka—similar to a recent case where another young woman took her own life after being blackmailed online.